Woman Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia Home

A woman was stabbed to death inside of a Northeast Philadelphia home on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. after a 911 call was made from someone inside of the home on the 300 block of Magee Street in Lawndale, according to Philadelphia police.

"Upon arrival, we found a witness as well as a victim laying on the floor inside," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick said. "As a result of discussion with the witness, we identified a person of interest who has subsequently been detained."

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody about six blocks away from the home near Robbins and Rising Sun avenues. Investigators have not yet revealed if the person of interest knew the victim.

Neighbors told NBC10 the victim lived at the home as a nanny or maid and that the homeowners had repeatedly caused a nuisance in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.