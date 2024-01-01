Woman stabbed to death in what may have been Philly's last homicide of 2023

The year ended with a woman being stabbed to death after police said she and another woman tried to burst into another woman's South Philadelphia home late on New Year's Eve.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police officers responded to an assault call at the South Sheridan Street home -- near Oregon Avenue -- around 11:10 p.m. Sunday after being told of two women being driven to the hospital from that location, Philadelphia police said.

A 32-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the chest and thigh died around 11:45 p.m. at the hospital, police said. A 31-year-old woman was listed in stable condition while being treated for a stab wound to her thigh.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the two stabbing victims arrived on location on Sheridan St., and at least one of the victims pushed the front door open and entered the property," police wrote in an incident brief. "Once inside, a physical altercation occurred with the (32-year-old female) homeowner, and the two victims were stabbed."

Investigators didn't immediately name anyone involved as they said the Homicide Unit investigation was ongoing.

Philadelphia police reported more than 400 homicides in 2023.