Alleged New Jersey arsonist arrested, charged for harassment and stalking

Police in New Jersey have arrested a Haddon Township man in connection to arson in Haddonfield as well as a stalking-related vandalism that happened in Medford Township, according to officials from the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

On several occasions, a home on the 1000 block of Concord Circle in Haddonfield was targeted with three different vehicle fires as well as another time when a concrete block was thrown through a window of the house over the course of six years, police said.

Investigators used digital evidence to determine that Michael McNeely, 42, was the suspect they were looking for, officials said. He was arrested on Friday and now faces several charges including aggravated arson and criminal mischief.

The first time police were called to the home was on October 18, 2017, for a car fire, officials said.

Police said that the second time they were called to the house was on June 20, 2019, when the window was broken.

This was then followed by the third visit by police officers when another car was reportedly on fire on June 25, 2021, officials said. The car fires in 2017 and 2021 are still under investigation.

A third vehicle fire was reported on October 21, 2023, at the same home, police said. Surveillance video was able to capture a person who could be seen pouring gasoline onto the car and lighting it on fire.

Video shows a person lighting a car on fire in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Investigators say the property had been the target of previous arson incidents.

Then, officers with the Medford Township Police Department responded to the unit block of High Point Drive for a report of a bench that had been spray painted and vandalized on November 9, 2023, according to the prosecutor's office.

McNeely is also facing charges of harassment and stalking, officials said. He was taken to a correctional facility in Camden County and is currently waiting for a court date.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Jason Roland of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-5125, Detective Corporal Kristin O’Neill of the Haddonfield Police Department at 856-429-3000, and Detective Mark Hunsinger of the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511.