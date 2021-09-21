Woman Shot, Killed in Doorway of Her Home

A woman in her 50s was shot and killed in the doorway of her Kensington neighborhood home early Tuesday morning.

The deadly shooting took place around 1:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived to find the woman in the vestibule of her home bleeding from a gunshot wound, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her husband and at least one other person was home at the time, police said.

Investigators found evidence of one bullet casing on the steps outside the home, Small said.

Police spent hours at the scene and have yet to announce any motive or suspects.

As of the end of Monday, there were 386 reported homicides in Philadelphia, up 16% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.