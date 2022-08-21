Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church

A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 26-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood in front of houses and next to a park. The gunfire was also just a few hundred feet from a church.

Police placed several evidence markers as bullets littered the ground. The shooting happened around 3:48 p.m., police said.

There was no immediate description of the gunmen, but their vehicle was described as a white Nissan sedan.

The slaying was just one of several shootings this weekend in Philadelphia, including one that wounded a 16-year-old boy and his father, and another that wounded a 7-year-old boy.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Aug. 18, shows at least 313 fatal and 1,193 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 346 killings as of Aug. 20, a 1% increase from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.