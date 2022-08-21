Father, Teen Son Shot in Northeast Philadelphia

A father and his teen son were shot in the Tacony neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

The father was shot twice in his back while his 16-year-old son was shot in the elbow and right side on Glennloch Street, police said.

The time of the shooting and the condition of both victims was not immediately clear.

Philadelphia police are still looking for the shooter or shooters behind the incident.

At least 10 shootings have been reported since Saturday at 5 p.m., including fatal shootings in Eastwick and Berks Street.

A 7-year-old was also shot inside a home in northwest Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

The child was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Aug. 18, shows at least 313 fatal and 1,193 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. To date, there have been at least 346 homicides in the city this year, a 2 percent increase from 2021, according to the city controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.