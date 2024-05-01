Philly man charged after DEA confiscated over $8M in fentanyl and heroin

The Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force with the Philadelphia DEA arrested a man who is accused of selling and transporting illegal drugs in Berks County on Tuesday.

Ramon Alberto Jimenez-Merejildo, 35, was charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In March 2024 investigators determined that Jimenez-Merejildo was allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin in Philadelphia and was transporting large amounts of the illegal drugs to Berks County for distribution, according to the Berks County DA’s office.

During the investigation several purchases of the drugs were made from the suspect to law enforcement officers, officials said. Officials said that Jimenez-Merejildo was selling the lethal product in Berks County and storing it at his home on the 7100 block of Brous Avenue in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, April 30, Jimenez-Merejildo was seen leaving his home and traveling to Berks County where he was arrested. Authorities found 106 “bricks” of fentanyl and heroin in his car, police said.

The DEA also obtained a search warrant for his home in Philly where the DA said they found: 257 bricks of fentanyl/heroin, $3,407, 200 grams of bulk fentanyl and a digital scale.

Further into the investigation another search warrant was obtained for a second location in Philly where they found: 16,700 packets of fentanyl/heroin; 11.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl; packaging materials and paraphernalia; and fentanyl/heroin stamps that read “Redbull”, “Gladiator”, “Apple Jacks” and “Apple”.

“The total street value of the illegal drugs was estimated to be more than 8 million dollars,” the DA’s office said.

Jimenez-Merejildo was arraigned, and his bail was set at $600,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.