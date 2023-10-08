Woman killed by police officer after she allegedly pointed gun at them and EMTs

A woman is dead after police say she pointed a gun at them in Upper Moreland Township Sunday night.

At 5:06 p.m. the Upper Moreland Township Police and EMTs responded to a call regarding a woman who was waving a gun outside of a home on the 100 block of Evans Avenue in Willow Grove, police said.

Police say the woman, 69, allegedly pointed a gun at EMTs, was told by police to drop the gun and did not comply.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Instead, the woman allegedly pointed her gun at police and was shot by an officer, police said.

The woman was immediately transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Since this is an officer-involved shooting, it is being investigated by the Montgomery County Detectives.

Law enforcement authorities have not released the identities of the woman, or the police involved.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.