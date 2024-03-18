Woman has died after a hit-and-run outside a church in Northeast Philly, search for driver continues

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near a church in Northeast Philadelphia in November 2023, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 69-year-old woman, who was never identified by officials, died on March 13 at 3:15 a.m.

The incident happened on the night of November 26, 2023, when the victim was walking along the 1100 block of Knights Road and was struck by a dark-colored SUV that was pulling out of the parking lot of Our Lady of Calvary church.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in critical condition back in November.

The vehicle, that fled the scene at the time of the incident, was recovered a few days later by police.

Police also released surveillance video of the hit-and-run and photos of a man they said wanted to speak to regarding the crash. He was not considered a suspect, investigators said at the time.

No arrests have been made in this incident and police have not released any further information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.