Woman found dead inside West Philly home, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside of a West Philadelphia home on Monday.

Family members of the victim told NBC10 the woman had company over on Sunday, Nov. 24. When they called her and she didn't answer, one of the woman's five children visited her home along the 4100 block of Parrish Street the next day for a wellness check. When he arrived, he found her mother unresponsive inside the house. She was later pronounced dead.

Police -- who arrived at the home around 12 p.m. on Monday -- told NBC10 the incident is a “death investigation." While the woman's family believes she was murdered, police have not yet revealed a cause or manner of death. They also have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

Family members said the woman lived with her five dogs. A spokesperson said ACCT Philly was initially called to the woman's home after her body was discovered because the responding police officers needed the dogs off the property. A family member of the woman later took the animals in, according to the spokesperson.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.