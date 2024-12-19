New Jersey

Woman found dead in Cherry Hill, NJ house fire

A woman has died, and two people escaped with their lives, when a home along Severn Ave. in Cherry Hill, New Jersey caught fire early Thursday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Officials in New Jersey investigate after a woman was found dead in a house fire in Cherry Hill on Thursday., Dec. 19, 2024.
NBC10

Fire officials are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home by firefighters working to extinguish a fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, early Thursday, they said.

According to fire officials in New Jersey, crews responded to a fire that was burning on the second floor of a home along the 1200 block of Severn Avenue in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, at about 2:39 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

Here, officials said two occupants of the property were able to escape the flames and they were unharmed in this incident.

However, officials said, crews discovered a deceased woman in a second floor bedroom.

Once fire crews arrived, officials said, the fire was placed under control in about 24 minutes.

Fire officials have not yet provided further information on the identity of the woman who was found deceased, nor have they said what may have caused the fire.

Officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

