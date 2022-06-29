Northeast Philadelphia

Woman Dies After Ejected Patron Shoots Into Northeast Philly Bar

A shooter fired at least 15 times into Philly Bar and Restaurant along Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night. A bystander out for a night with her friends was shot in the head and later died

A young woman on a night out with friends wound up the latest victim of Philadelphia's deadly gun violence when an irate patron who was thrown out of the bar opened fire from hundreds of feet away.

The 21-year-old woman died after being shot as the other customer fired at least 15 shots into Philly Bar and Restaurant along Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia police said.

Witnesses told police that three men caused a disturbance inside the bar shortly before the shooting and were escorted out of the bar, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. One guy gave employees hassle as he was taken out of the bar.

"That's when he walked, we believe, to a vehicle that was a black or dark pickup truck and that's when the 15 shots were fired," Small said.

Police and medics "found a 21-year-old female who was inside the bar laying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, she was unresponsive," Small said.

Doctors attempted emergency surgery on the woman, but she later died at the hospital, Small said.

"We don't believe at all that she was the intended target," Small said.

Family members, including the woman's father, identified her as Jailene Holton. They said she was part of a reunions of some friends at the time.

Police found at least 15 bullet casings about 200 feet from the bar and five bullet holes in the glass in front of the bar. Investigators believe "one of those bullets that went through the glass struck this 21-year-old female who was inside the bar with friends," Small said.

She wasn't even near the front of the bar, Small said.

A man in his 30s was hurt by shattered glass and was taken to the hospital.

The shooter fled the scene after the shooting.

Police hoped that surveillance video helps them identify the shooter.

In an unrelated shooting overnight, a young man was shot and killed along North Broad Street in the East Oak Lane section of the city.

Entering Wednesday, at least 254 people had been killed in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That's down about 6% from last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

