Woman suffering from dementia found dead in back of cold car in West Philly

Bessie Watson was found dead in the back a parked car on Georges Lane, Philadelphia police said

By Dan Stamm

An elderly woman -- who family members say had dementia -- was found dead in a car parked on the West Philadelphia block where she lived, police said while noting they believe cold played a role in her death.

Bessie Watson left her Georges Lane home in the Wynnefield neighborhood on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, Philadelphia police said. Her daughter last saw the 92-year-old around 2 p.m.

Surveillance video showed Watson walking away from her home, but not returning, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, police and medics responded to the same block where Watson lived for a call about a woman in the back of a parked car, Small said.

Medics then pronounced Watson dead on location, Small said. She was wearing a winter coat when her body was found.

The car Watson was found in belongs to a neighbor and the neighbor said she often leaves the car unlocked, Small said.

Police believe that exposure to the cold -- temps in Philadelphia have been below freezing for days -- led to Watson's death, Small said. However, the medical examiner would need to officially determine that from an autopsy.

West Philadelphia
