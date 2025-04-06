Last day to enjoy the beauty of the Cherry Blossom Festival in Fairmount Park

Philadelphia's Fairmount Park is in full bloom this spring and that means it's time to celebrate.

The annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia is taking place this weekend inside the urban park.

Sunday is the final day for the event and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There's a full day of events planned, from music, dancing and karaoke to a martial arts skills demonstration and a pet costume contest.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A list of events can be found here.

Where is the focus of the cherry blossom festival? 🌸

Cherry blossoms have been in bloom throughout parts of Fairmount Park for the past couple weeks. The Sakura Weekend organized by Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP) focuses on the serene Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center at Lansdowne and Horticultural drives.

You can walk inside or outside of the grounds of the Japanese tea house to grab food, drinks and soak in some culture while admiring the blooms.

When are the best times to head to Philly's cherry blossom festival? 🌸

Tickets for the cherry blossom festival start at $15 -- but kids 12 and under are free -- and the event is open to everyone.

How to get there? 🚗🚍

You can drive and pay $10 per car to park at the nearby Mann Center for the Performing Arts at 5201 Parkside Avenue. "Free street parking is also available nearby on Lansdowne Dr., and additional paid parking is available along the Avenue of the Republics," organizers say.

You can also ride SEPTA to get the the event. Organizers put a full guide to accessing the festival by public transit on the website.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.