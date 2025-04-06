Saturday Night Live

‘Make America Great Depression Again': Trump's tariff target of ‘SNL' cold open

Mike Myers also returned to cotinue his role as Elon Musk, where he had a glitch when talking about the Wisconsin election this past week.

By Brendan Brightman

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

A rough week on Wall Street did not go unnoticed across town at 30 Rock on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, with the show giving an "encore presentation" of President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs this past week.

"You know, some people say my plan is nonsense, but we're using a formula," James Austin Johnson as Trump said as he held up the same chart the real Trump did in his announcement.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After explaining his formula, which included a reference to the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the symbol for "sideways boobs," Johnson as Trump assured people of their concerns.

"Anyway, your money is gone and we're going to figure it out," he said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Watch the full sketch here:

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us