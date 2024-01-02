South Philadelphia

Woman charged with murder for fatal NYE double stabbing

Two women were stabbed — one killed — during an incident at a South Philly home late on New Year's Eve

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Philadelphia police have charged a 32-year-old woman for the death of another woman who was stabbed on New Year's Eve inside a South Philadelphia home.

Rachel Alexander Pisano, from Philadelphia, was charged with murder, attempted murder aggravated assault and related charges after two women were hospitalized with stab wounds on Dec. 31.

On Dec. 31, police officers responded to an assault call at a South Sheridan Street home near Oregon Avenue around 11:10 p.m. after being told of two women being driven to the hospital from that location, police said.

On Tuesday, police identified the deceased victim as Victoria Lynn Dicesare, 36, of Northeast Philadelphia, who succumbed to her injuries after she was stabbed in the left thigh. She was pronounced at about 11:45 p.m. at the hospital on New Year's Eve, police said.

Another 36-year-old woman was also stabbed and was listed in stable condition while being treated for a wound to her right thigh.

The motive for the stabbings was found by investigators to be due to an argument that occurred after Dicesare and another woman, who has not been identified, tried to burst into another woman's home.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the two stabbing victims arrived on location on Sheridan St., and at least one of the victims pushed the front door open and entered the property," police wrote in an incident brief. "Once inside, a physical altercation occurred with the (32-year-old female) homeowner, and the two victims were stabbed."

Philadelphia police reported more than 400 homicides in 2023.

