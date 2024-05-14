Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged relationship between a resource officer and student

The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating after charges were filed against a Bethlehem Police Department School Resource Officer for having an alleged relationship with a student, the school announced on Tuesday.

According to the school district, the resource officer and soccer coach was serving at the East Hills Middle School.

That person was placed on administrative leave by the school district and the police department, the school district said.

The school district posted a message about its response to the charges on its website.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“The alleged inappropriate behavior violates community trust in our schools, undermines safety, and is illegal, intolerable, and inexcusable,” the school district said in its message.

The Bethlehem Police Department said it will be releasing a statement on Wednesday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at a press conference at Town Hall, located at 10 E. Church Street in Bethlehem, Pa.

This is a developing story, it will be updates as more information is provided.