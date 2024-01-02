Man killed in first Philly homicide of 2024, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating what officials said was the first murder of the new year, after a man was shot to death in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:21 a.m. along the 1200 block of W. Harold Street in North Philadelphia.

At that time, first responders found a 35-year-old man laying in the roadway after he had been shot once in the stomach, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 8:46 a.m.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made, but law enforcement officials said the incident is under investigation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.