A wildfire consumed 100 acres of Gloucester County forest, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The blaze -- dubbed the Box Turtle Fire -- was burning Tuesday morning in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Franklin and Monroe townships, sending white smoke into the air.

The forest fire service said on social media Monday night that people should avoid the area as the blaze wasn't contained.

— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) May 30, 2023

No roads were closed and no evacuations had to be made as of Monday night. However, one building was threatened, the forest fire service said.