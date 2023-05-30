New Jersey

Wildfire Burns 100 Acres in NJ

The so-called Box Turtle Fire is burning in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Franklin and Monroe townships

By Dan Stamm

A wildfire consumed 100 acres of Gloucester County forest, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The blaze -- dubbed the Box Turtle Fire -- was burning Tuesday morning in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Franklin and Monroe townships, sending white smoke into the air.

The forest fire service said on social media Monday night that people should avoid the area as the blaze wasn't contained.

No roads were closed and no evacuations had to be made as of Monday night. However, one building was threatened, the forest fire service said.

New JerseyGloucester County
