West Philadelphia

Man found shot on driveway of West Philadelphia rowhome

A man was shot along Lex Street in West Philadelphia on Oct. 8, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Police officers shine flashlight on ground.
NBC10

A man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head and body in the driveway of a West Philadelphia rowhome late Tuesday night.

Police officers found the unresponsive 20-year-old man on the ground on the 800 block of Lex Street -- near Brown Street -- just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The man appeared to have been shot in his head, shoulder and back, Small said.

"He was unresponsive, bleeding heavily," Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was undergoing surgery in "extremely critical" condition.

Investigators found evidence that at least two shots had been fired at the man and the found a semi-automatic handgun next to the injured man, Small said.

Where the man was shot is a Philadelphia Housing Authority property, Small said. A bullet pierced a home across the street, but no one in that home was injured.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 3 mins ago

3 sought after $20,000 in cash stolen in North Philly carjacking

Philadelphia 45 mins ago

Philadelphia judge gets unpaid suspension for political posts on Facebook

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The shooting victim's last known address is just a block away from where he was shot.

Detectives hoped that surveillance video could help them determine the circumstances around the shooting and if a shootout occurred, Small said.

Tuesday's shooing scene is just feet from where the infamous Lex Street massacre -- that left seven people shot dead and three others injured --- occurred in December 2000.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us