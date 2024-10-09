Man found shot on driveway of West Philadelphia rowhome

A man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head and body in the driveway of a West Philadelphia rowhome late Tuesday night.

Police officers found the unresponsive 20-year-old man on the ground on the 800 block of Lex Street -- near Brown Street -- just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man appeared to have been shot in his head, shoulder and back, Small said.

"He was unresponsive, bleeding heavily," Small said.

Officers rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was undergoing surgery in "extremely critical" condition.

Investigators found evidence that at least two shots had been fired at the man and the found a semi-automatic handgun next to the injured man, Small said.

Where the man was shot is a Philadelphia Housing Authority property, Small said. A bullet pierced a home across the street, but no one in that home was injured.

The shooting victim's last known address is just a block away from where he was shot.

Detectives hoped that surveillance video could help them determine the circumstances around the shooting and if a shootout occurred, Small said.

Tuesday's shooing scene is just feet from where the infamous Lex Street massacre -- that left seven people shot dead and three others injured --- occurred in December 2000.