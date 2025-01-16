Police: Man killed woman in Bucks Co. hotel, fled to NJ to attack her family

Law enforcement officials said the body that was found in a Bensalem hotel room on Wednesday belonged to a Trenton woman who, they claim, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, who then fled to New Jersey where he was later apprehended.

In an event to provide more information, William McVey, director of public safety for Bensalem Township, said that the events that led to the discovery of the body of 49-year-old Maisha Coon, of Trenton, NJ, and the arrest of her boyfriend, Orenthia Upshur, 51, also of Trenton, New Jersey, began when one of Upshur's family members arrived at the Pa. State Police Barracks in Trevose on Wednesday.

At about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the family member told police that Upshur had been at his home and told them that he just shot and killed his girlfriend at a hotel. Though, McVey said, Upshur didn't say where the hotel was.

Also, the family member told police, Upshur and Coon had been fighting recently.

"This individual was on a phone call with Ms. Coon at approximately 12 a.m. when he heard Ms. Coon's state 'I didn't think you would harm me,' and 'Please don't do this to me,' prior to the call being terminated," said McVey.

Upon learning this, McVey said police mobilized to find Upshur and Coon.

They found McVey involved in an active shooting and barricade situation in Trenton, New Jersey at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Pennsylvanian, McVey said officials began a search of motels in Bensalem and eventually discovered Coon's remains in a room at the Sleep Inn, located along Street Road.

McVey said she had been shot three times.

He said, officials believe that Coon and Upshur came to the motel together the night before and Upshur left alone, while armed with a handgun.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said that, following Coon's murder, Upshur said he intended to harm Coon's family members in Trenton, New Jersey.

And, he tried to do just that.

"He attempted to carry out those intentions," she said.

According to Captain Lisette Rios of the Trenton Police Department said that the incidents in New Jersey began when police heard reports of gunfire near the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Oak Lane at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Here, she said, a caller told police that the suspect -- who she claimed was Upshur -- was shooting from inside a dark gray pickup truck and fired three rounds at the caller before they were able to jump into a waiting car.

That ride-share vehicle was struck by gunfire but Rios said neither the driver or the caller were injured.

Shortly after that call, Rios said, officers in the area responding to that shooting heard six additional gunshots coming from a property along Oak Lane.

She said that, at that time, Trenton police received a call from a home on Oak Lane that stated an unknown man, who Rios said was Upshur, was pounding on the door and was trying to force his way inside.

Responding to this call, officers heard additional gunfire inside the home and the officers learned that Upshur had accessed the home and had barricaded himself inside the property.

Police eventually entered the residence and, Rios said, no one was injured in the incident that happened on Oak Lane.

Asked about the individuals that were targeted in New Jersey, Schorn said Upshur was targeting members of Coon's family.

Upshur has been charged with murder and related offenses in Pennsylvania and attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement charges stemming from this incident in New Jersey, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.