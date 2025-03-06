Philadelphia City Council approves new bike lanes across Center City

In an effort to make the city safer for bike riders -- following last year's death of a pediatric doctor who was killed while riding a bike in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse section and a 2023 that saw the city hit an all time high in pedestrian deaths -- City Council took steps on Thursday to add more bike lanes throughout the city.

During its scheduled meeting on Thursday, city councilmembers approved three bills that will add bike lanes to a number of city streets.

The three bills were all introduced by City Councilmember Jeffery Young (D-5th dist.).

The first bill adds bike lanes along N. 22nd Street, from Spring Garden Street to Green Street and would eliminate a travel lane on 22nd Street along that same expanse.

With the second bill, a bike lane would be created along North 13th Street extending from Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Diamond Street.

Finally, with the third bill, the city would place a bike lane along North 23rd Street between Race and Market streets.

All three passed relatively quickly during Thursday's City Council meeting and they now await the mayor's signature in order to be created.