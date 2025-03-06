An officer managed to get out of her smashed up police vehicle after the airbags deployed to arrest the driver who investigators said backed into the SUV in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday.

Philadelphia police officers had just finished serving a protection from abuse order at the 1700 Grant Ave. Apartments in the Bustleton section of the city around 1 a.m. on March 6, 2025, and were working on paperwork in their vehicles when suddenly the man who they said was free to leave put his SUV in reverse, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"He had to leave the apartment complex," Small said.

The 40-year-old man instead of leaving peacefully, put his Lexus SUV into reverse, Small said.

"It appears that he intentionally put his car in reverse and rammed" the officer's SUV, Small said.

"Struck that police vehicle with so much force that it has heavy front-end damage, caused several airbags to deploy, shaking up our officer," Small said.

"She was still able to get out of the vehicle and take this 40-year-old male out of his vehicle and place him into custody for the assault on police," Small said.

The officer -- a 19-year veteran working for the 7th District -- had suffered some bumps and bruises. so she was taken to a nearby hospital to "be checked out," Small said.

"It was pretty amazing that this female officer-- even though she was hit hard and the airbags hit her hard and she was shaken up -- she still got out of her vehicle and placed this 40-year-old male into custody," Small said.

The man -- who wasn't named -- was taken to a police station unharmed from the crash, Small said. He was expected to be charged with assaulting police and related counts.