Northeast Philadelphia

‘Pretty amazing': Officer arrests suspect police say rammed her SUV

'For whatever reason he chose to intentionally drive his vehicle into reverse into the police vehicle,' Philadelphia Police Scott Small said of the suspect in the March 6, 2025, crash off Grant Avenue

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An officer managed to get out of her smashed up police vehicle after the airbags deployed to arrest the driver who investigators said backed into the SUV in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday.

Philadelphia police officers had just finished serving a protection from abuse order at the 1700 Grant Ave. Apartments in the Bustleton section of the city around 1 a.m. on March 6, 2025, and were working on paperwork in their vehicles when suddenly the man who they said was free to leave put his SUV in reverse, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"He had to leave the apartment complex," Small said.

The 40-year-old man instead of leaving peacefully, put his Lexus SUV into reverse, Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"It appears that he intentionally put his car in reverse and rammed" the officer's SUV, Small said.

"Struck that police vehicle with so much force that it has heavy front-end damage, caused several airbags to deploy, shaking up our officer," Small said.

"She was still able to get out of the vehicle and take this 40-year-old male out of his vehicle and place him into custody for the assault on police," Small said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 10 mins ago

Snakes, reptiles, chickens, dogs and a cat saved from Bristol house fire

First Alert Weather 22 hours ago

Recap: Heavy rain, strong winds hit Philly region, NJ, Delaware

The officer -- a 19-year veteran working for the 7th District -- had suffered some bumps and bruises. so she was taken to a nearby hospital to "be checked out," Small said.

"It was pretty amazing that this female officer-- even though she was hit hard and the airbags hit her hard and she was shaken up -- she still got out of her vehicle and placed this 40-year-old male into custody," Small said.

The man -- who wasn't named -- was taken to a police station unharmed from the crash, Small said. He was expected to be charged with assaulting police and related counts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us