Amtrak, SEPTA Trains Halted as Massive Junkyard Fire Burns in North Philly

All Amtrak and SEPTA trains are halted between 30th Street Station and New Jersey as a massive junkyard fire is burning in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The massive black smoke plume could be seen for miles and nearby residents are being warned to stay inside while air quality tests are performed.

SkyForce10 was over the scene at Titan Auto Recycling at North 3rd and West Sedgley streets around 5:30 p.m. An hour later, the massive dark gray smoke plume is still rising from the junkyard.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said about 100 firefighters were responding to the fire.

About 100 PFD members are responding to this junkyard fire. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/UCmANZIiqL — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) September 27, 2022

City health officials were warning residents in nearby neighborhoods to avoid going outside for the time being.

No injuries had been reported.

"The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or try to stay inside. The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat," officials said in a statement. "At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. Residents in the area should take precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke."

SEPTA trains on the Trenton and West Trenton lines through the area were being delayed as the tracks connecting 30th Street station with New Jersey run directly adjacent to the junkyard.

