Philadelphia among the top 10 most stressed cities in America, new ranking says

By Cherise Lynch

It seems like people in Philadelphia are a bit "stressed."

The City of Brotherly Love ranked No. 6 most stressed city in the United States, according to new calculations from Wallet Hub.

Coming in ahead of Philadelphia is Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis and Gulfport.

The personal finance company weighed factors such as job satisfaction, debt, and house affordability as well as murder, divorce and foreclosure rates.

The WalletHub study says money, health and the economy all remain top stressors.

“Some stress is out of our control, due to issues with family, friends or employers. However, where you live can play a big role in how stressed you are. Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents. When moving, it’s important to consider how a certain city may impact your mental health – not just your financial opportunities," WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said in a statement.

To see the full list of "Most and Least Stressed Cities in America" visit wallethub.com/edu/most-least-stressed-cities.

