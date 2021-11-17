VIDEO: Teen Girls Attack Students on SEPTA Train

An investigation is underway after several teen girls were captured on video attacking a group of students on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on a Broad Street Line train near SEPTA's Erie Station around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Video of the attack shows a group of teen girls repeatedly punching and screaming at another group of teens on the train. One of the attackers also punches, knocks over and repeatedly kicks a teen girl before slapping her with her shoe.

The attackers in the video are African American while the victims appear to be Asian or Asian American. Investigators have not said whether or not the attack was racially motivated or what led to the incident.

A person who sent the video to NBC10 said the victims are Asian students at Central High School. Police have not confirmed this however, only saying the victims are “students.”

A SEPTA spokesperson called the incident “violent and disturbing.” He also said no serious injuries were reported.

SEPTA Police, Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia School Administration officials, School District Police and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission are all investigating the incident.

The SEPTA spokesperson said they've identified individuals involved in the attack. They continue to interview witnesses and review cellphone video of the incident as well as surveillance video.

If you have any information on the incident, call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.