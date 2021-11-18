Several teen girls who were caught on video attacking a group of Asian students on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia will likely face ethnic intimidation charges.

The incident occurred on a Broad Street Line train near SEPTA's Erie Station around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Video of the attack shows a group of teen girls repeatedly punching and screaming at another group of teens on the train. One of the attackers also punches, knocks over and repeatedly kicks a teen girl before slapping her with her shoe. NBC10 is not showing the video after a friend of the victim requested that we remove it due to its traumatic nature.

A SEPTA spokesperson called the incident “violent and disturbing.” He also said no serious injuries were reported.

The four attackers in the video are African American while the victims are of Asian descent and students at Central High School. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel announced that they requested ethnic intimidation and aggravated assault charges for the suspects, who are all under the age of 17.

“This was an attack based on ethnicity and ethnic slurs were used by the attackers,” Nestel said. “Hence, why we’re charging ethnic intimidation.”

SEPTA Police, Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia School Administration officials, School District Police and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission were all involved in the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office commented on the request from SEPTA Police in a statement to Telemundo 62.

"As far as I know the suspects have not yet been arrested," she wrote. "We cannot confirm charging until they are arrested and we have investigatory materials from the police. I will say that generally speaking, in a case like this where there is video and multiple witnesses criminal prosecution of the people responsible is all but certain."

The mother of one of the attackers later reached out to NBC10.

“My daughter and her group were the full aggressors,” she said. “If the Asian children did anything, I would think that it was to protect themselves and that’s just what I got from the video.”

The woman apologized to the victims, calling her daughter’s actions inexcusable.

“We’re all apologetic,” the girl’s mother said. “We are embarrassed, ashamed. It’s not who we represent.”

The woman said her daughter is 12-years-old and had been missing for two weeks after running away from home until SEPTA police called her to say she was in custody on Wednesday.

“I was extremely hurt and this is why I needed to meet with you guys publicly so that you know that my family is very sincerely apologetic about what happened to that child because we all pray that our children make it home safe from school,” she said.

The woman told NBC10 she’s tried reaching out to the family members of the victims.

“I want them to know you all don’t have to be afraid of us,” she said. “My daughter did not mean it. When she gets the opportunity to, she will give a sincere apology.”

Despite the ethnic intimidation charges, the girl’s mother told NBC10 she doesn’t believe her daughter’s actions were racially motivated.

“As you can clearly see in the video, my daughter is Muslim,” she said. “We do not carry ourselves that way. We carry ourselves with respect, modesty and humility.”

In response to the video, Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh called on SEPTA and the Philadelphia School District to increase security measures.

"There has to be a response by the police, by SEPTA school safety officers, formerly known as school police, and by SEPTA itself," Oh said. "It has a police force and we need to see them."

A SEPTA spokesperson said they are offering students at Central High School a safe way home in the aftermath of the attack.