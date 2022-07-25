Philadelphia

Video: Suspects Caught Doing Illegal ‘Donuts' Before Fatal Kelly Drive Shooting

By Christine Mattson

Philadelphia police said they are looking for suspects caught on camera doing what appears to be illegal car maneuvers, or “donuts,” minutes before a man was shot dead on Kelly Drive earlier this month.

Police said the 30-year-old victim, Taion Carter, died after he was shot in the head in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive the morning of July 16.

Video released by police on Monday shows several cars performing “high-risk, illegal maneuvers” in the lot around 6 a.m. Police said officers discovered the man dead at 6:06 a.m.

Investigators said the group and the victim got into an altercation, which led to the deadly shooting.

Officers were searching for a blue 2012 Dodge Charger, seen in the video, with black front end, black rims and a Pennsylvania tag.

As of Monday, there were at least 307 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 3% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

