Man Shot Dead Along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers found the man along the 2400 block of Kelly Drive Saturday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He had been shot in the head.

NBC10 cameras showed a white blanket over the man’s body as it lay just feet from the Schuylkill River. Several police officers were inspecting the area.

Police said at least two other men also died in separate shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

In South Philadelphia, a man died after being shot in the chest on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue. Someone drove him to Jefferson Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the PPD said. The circumstances surrounding his death remained under investigation.

In the Hunting Park neighborhood, a UPS delivery driver was gunned down along the 4000 block of North 7th Street, the department said. The man was possibly returning home from work when someone shot him, police said.

The police department did not immediately announce any arrests in the three shootings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.