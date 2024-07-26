Video shows moment gunman, officers got in a shootout in Hamilton Township

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has released video of a shootout between police and a gunman in Hamilton Township, New Jersey that took place in March 2024.

The video shows the moments when Officer Derek Fiabane and Officer Paul Piromalli responded to a call on Orchard Avenue that ended in gunfire when Vincent Correa started shooting at officers.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue at approximately 10:07 p.m. on March 8 in response to a domestic dispute, police said.

When police arrived, Correa fired a rifle at the officers, exchanging gunfire with Officer Fiabane and Officer Piromalli. Officer Fiabane and Correa were both shot during the shootout, according to officials.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and has since been released, police said.

The Attorney General's Office said that officers and the emergency medical crews tried saving Correa, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Correa who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:38 p.m.

Police recovered a rifle and a handgun from Correa.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the AG's office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.