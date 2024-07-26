New Jersey

Video shows moment gunman, officers got in a shootout in Hamilton Township

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has released video of a shootout between police and a gunman in Hamilton Township, New Jersey that took place in March 2024.

The video shows the moments when Officer Derek Fiabane and Officer Paul Piromalli responded to a call on Orchard Avenue that ended in gunfire when Vincent Correa started shooting at officers.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to the preliminary investigation, officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue at approximately 10:07 p.m. on March 8 in response to a domestic dispute, police said.

When police arrived, Correa fired a rifle at the officers, exchanging gunfire with Officer Fiabane and Officer Piromalli. Officer Fiabane and Correa were both shot during the shootout, according to officials.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and has since been released, police said.

The Attorney General's Office said that officers and the emergency medical crews tried saving Correa, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Correa who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:38 p.m.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 23

What to watch Paris 2024: Philly-area Olympians going for gold

Decision 2024 9 hours ago

Republicans see Gov. Josh Shapiro as Harris' ‘super strong' VP contender

Police recovered a rifle and a handgun from Correa.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the AG's office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us