Deceased gunman, officers involved in shootout in Hamilton Township identified by NJ officials

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has identified the deceased gunman and the police officers involved in a shootout in Hamilton Township, New Jersey on March 8.

The decedent has been identified as Vincent Correa, 44, of Hamilton, according to the AG office.

The officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department involved in the shooting and fired their service weapons have been identified as Officer Derek Fiabane and Officer Paul Piromalli.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers responded to a residence on Orchard Avenue at approximately 10:07 p.m. on March 8 in response to a domestic dispute, police said.

When police arrived, Correa fired a rifle at the officers, hitting one of the officer’s multiple times. That officer was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said.

The officers, Fiabane and Piromalli, returned fire fatally wounding Correa who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:38 p.m.

Police recovered a rifle and a handgun from Correa.

On March 15, the officer that was shot during the incident was released from the hospital.

That officer's identity still has not been released by officials.

The Attorney General's Office of New Jersey is currently handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.