Philly man accused of sending teen girl sexually explicit messages

A Philadelphia man is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl.

Ian Evans, 34, is charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.

On March 4, 2025, Evans began messaging and texting a 13-year-old girl who he met on a dating and social media app, investigators said. Within a day, Evans began sending the girl sexually explicit messages and pictures of himself and asked her to get naked, according to police. Evans allegedly told the girl he wanted to meet up with her so that he could have sex with her.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Police said Evans continued messaging the girl for weeks, sending her sexually explicit images of himself as well as other pornographic videos. Evans also allegedly continued to ask the girl for nude pictures.

Police said Evans then agreed to meet with the girl in the woods behind his workplace in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, for them to have sex. Bensalem Police then obtained a warrant and arrested Evans as he left his job at 3:30 p.m. on April 4, 2025. Evans was arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $1 million bail.

Online court documents don’t list an attorney who could speak on Evans’ behalf.