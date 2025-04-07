Man, 8-year-old girl killed in I-295 crash in Burlington Co.

Police in New Jersey are investigating after two people -- a 36-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl -- were killed in a crash along I-295 that also injured two other people.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, 2025, along I-295 in Florence Township.

At that time, officials said, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Hyundai Tucson were both headed northbound on I-295 in the area of milepost 50.6, when the Santa Fe struck a guardrail on the right.

The impact caused the Santa Fe to move back into the roadway, striking the Tucson and causing both vehicles to run off the roadway and collide into multiple trees.

The collision killed the driver of the Tucson, Sharfu Uddin, 36, and an 8-year-old girl that was a passenger in the vehicle though police did not provide further identifying information, other than noting that both the girl and the driver were from Elizabeth, NJ.

A 26-year-old woman, that was a passenger in the Tucson, suffered serious injuries, police officials said.

The driver of the Santa Fe, a 29-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, suffered serious injuries, as well.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

This incident, police officials said, is still under investigation.