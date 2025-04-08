While all of Philadelphia celebrated the Eagles winning the Super Bowl in February, Laurie Puskas was only reminded of her devastating loss.

“The Super Bowl. I mean, that was really hard for me,” she said.

On Jan. 8, 2022, Puskas’ son, 19-year-old Daniel Puskas, was headed to an Eagles game. While on his way, Puskas stopped at a deli on 19th and Moore streets at 5:15 p.m. to get something to eat. Laurie Puskas told NBC10 a gunman inside a nearby car opened fire. Her son was shot twice while his friend, a 16-year-old boy, was shot three times.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. While his friend survived, Puskas was pronounced dead that night at 7:03 p.m.

Laurie Puskas still remembers her son’s final moments.

“He was just laying there with this tube in his mouth,” she said while in tears.

Now, more than three years after the shooting, Puskas’ murder remains unsolved.

“He didn’t really have any enemies as far as I know,” Laurie Puskas said. “They don’t think he was targeted. I don’t know.”

She is hoping someone will come forward.

“I’m sure someone out there knows,” she said. “I know someone out there knows.”

Tuesday, April 8, would have been Puskas’ 23rd birthday. Laurie Puskas, a longtime educator, is now left wondering about the life her son could have had.

“He told me shortly before he passed, he came to me and he said, ‘I want to be a teacher because I see how much you love it,’” she said.

If you have any information on Puskas’ murder, please call Philadelphia police.