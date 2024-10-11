Uber Eats driver shot while picking up order in North Philadelphia: police

Police are investigating after an Uber Eats driver was shot while picking up an order in North Philadelphia.

According to police, on Thursday, Oct. 10, around 11:09 p.m., officers responded to the hospital for a shooting victim who had arrived by private vehicle.

Police said officers learned that the victim -- a 25-year-old man -- parked his vehicle on the 3200 block of N. Broad St. to pick up an order for Uber Eats.

That's when an assailant approached the man's vehicle and shot him before fleeing southbound on Broad St., police said.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made at this time, and no weapon was recovered. Police said the shooting suspect is described as a 5'4" male, last seen wearing a coat.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.