Man shot, killed next to large pile of cash in Philadelphia, police say

Someone shot a man carrying a large sum of money several times Thursday night and then left him for dead on a North Philadelphia sidewalk.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said that despite all that cash, robbery didn't appear to be the motive for the deadly shooting along North 15th Street -- near West Erie Avenue -- in the Tioga section of the city shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2024.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find Thomas Debose of the nearby Hunting Park neighborhood bleeding from several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The officers rushed the 37-year-old man to a nearby hospital, but it was too late as he died shortly after arrival.

Investigators said they found evidence that at least nine shots were fired at Debose.

Near Debose police found "a large amount of cash" and other personal items, Pace said.

"It appears, however, that robbery was not the motive," Pace said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video could help them track down the killer.

Despite this deadly shooing, homicides in Philadelphia are down significantly year over year. Entering Friday, at least 201 people have been killed in 2024, according to Philadelphia police data, that's down 51% from the same date last year and the lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2014.