Florida

Multiple people feared dead after small plane crashes in Boca Raton

What appeared to be three bodies were seen in the wreckage and a damaged vehicle was also nearby

By Amanda Plasencia and NBC6

Multiple people are feared to be dead after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton on Friday.

The crash happened in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport and Interstate 95.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, crashed around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee International Airport.

Aerial footage from NBC Miami's Chopper 6 showed debris scattered across a roadway and on train tracks as fire crews hosed down the wreckage.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Boca Raton
Crews respond to a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025. (NBC6)

What appeared to be three bodies were seen in the wreckage and a damaged vehicle was also nearby next to a tree.

Boca Raton
A damaged car could be seen at the scene of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025. (NBC6)

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Climate change 38 mins ago

Climate change isn't funny — except in the hands of these comedians

Environmental Protection Agency 50 mins ago

Schools lined up for help getting cleaner school buses. Then came the EPA freeze

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft appeared to be circling in the air as it turned back around to Boca Raton Airport.

Witnesses who work nearby and saw the crash said they saw the plane flying low and then felt their building shake when it crashed.

The plane caught fire with plumes of smoke billowing into the air, the witnesses said.

Officials haven't confirmed how many people were killed or injured.

Boca Raton Police said crews had responded and streets in the area were closed.

The airport was closed but was reopening around noon. Tri-Rail officials said there were delays due to the crash and a bus service was being used to get passengers around the area.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing story, check back for updates here.

This article tagged under:

FloridaBoca Raton
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us