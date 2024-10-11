Police investigating after man shot, killed in North Philly

A man is dead after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. police responded to the 3700 block of N. 15th Street, in Philly's Tioga neighborhood, for a report of a person shot, Inspector D.F. Pace said.

When officers arrived a 37-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

There were six spent shell casings at the scene and a large sum of money found and other items that Pace said they believe belonged to the victim.

Pac said police believe the victim was shot at close range due to where his body and the shell casings were found.

Police do not believe it was a robbery due the money they found at the scene.

Pace said the victim's last known address isn't in the area where he was shot but that some belongings of his were on a porch of a home on the block.

There are no suspects in custody, and they do not know a motive at this time.

Pace said there is some camera footage in the area that they will use to try to identify the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.