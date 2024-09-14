Investigation underway after two people found dead inside RV in North Philly

An investigation is underway after two people were discovered dead inside an RV in North Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

According to police, around 2:06 a.m., responding officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Philip St. and found two bodies inside an RV.

Police said the first victim, an unidentified man, was found in a severely decomposed state on the bed.

The second victim, a woman, was found nude on the steps of the RV, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:24 a.m. by medics.

According to police, the cause of death for both victims remains undetermined at this time.

The investigation is ongoing with the homicide unit, police said. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.