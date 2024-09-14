Philadelphia

7-Eleven employee stabbed during confrontation with robber in Center City

By Cherise Lynch

A Center City 7-Eleven employee was stabbed Friday evening during a confrontation with someone who stole money out of the register, police said.

According to police, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven on the 100 block of N. Broad St.

Upon arrival, police said responding officers found an employee suffering from a stab wound to his right arm. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store holding a box cutter and demanded that an employee open the register.

After taking an undetermined amount of money, police said the suspect attempted to leave, but a second employee tried to intervene. The suspect then stabbed that employee twice under the right arm and fled the scene.

SEPTA police saw a person that matched the suspect's description underground at 1500 Market St., according to police. The suspect was positively identified, and updates on his identity will be provided upon completion of the charging process.

