A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a sedan in Philly on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Howland Street in the Olney section of the city, police said.

A man in his mid-twenties was riding a motorcycle westbound on Adams Avenue when he collided with a silver-colored Ford Crown Victoria, officials said.

The Ford was turning northbound onto Howland Street from the eastbound lane of Adams Avenue when the crash happened, police explained.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m., according to officials.

The driver of the Ford sedan stayed at the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.