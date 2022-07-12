Two Killed, at Least 35 Shots Fired in South Philly Shootout

Two men are dead after at least 35 shots were fired in a shootout in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia police officers on patrol heard the gunfire coming from a block away, at 8th and Wolf streets, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said within seconds, the officers found two shooting victims on the street.

One man was dead from gunshot wounds to his chest. Small said he had no identifying information on him, but appeared to be in his 20s.

Another man in his 20s was shot in the shoulder died at the hospital a short time later, police said.

At least 35 bullet casings were found in four separate locations near the intersection of 8th and Wolf. Investigators believed it was a shootout, as Small said both men had handguns within close proximity to their bodies.

Officers also found a Subaru SUV double-parked with three doors open, Small said. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the windshield.

Three other vehicles were struck by the gunfire, police said.

Small said responding officers saw an additional vehicle leaving the scene when they arrived. Police followed it about mile away to 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue where they pulled it over.

Three people were inside with two guns "in plain view," Small said. The occupants were taken to PPD's homicide division to be interviewed.

Across town earlier in the night, police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

Small said at least 63 shots were fired in that deadly shooting at Diamond Street near Newkirk Street. Police were investigating it as a possible shootout, also.

And in Kensington, a man in his 50s was killed in a stabbing overnight, Small said. He was found stabbed in his chest on the sidewalk of Kensington Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 283 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 3% from the same time last year, which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.