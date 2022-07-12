16-Year-Old Killed in Possible Gunfight in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy died in a possible gunfight in North Philadelphia late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., multiple gunmen unleashed at least 63 bullets near Diamond and Newkirk streets, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the teen was hit multiple times. Officers rushed him to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The victim and his friend were walking back to the friend’s house from a nearby store, police said.

Police said witnesses saw five people running from the intersection.

Small said detectives are reviewing several residential cameras from the area.

According to the city controller's office, at least 108 of Philadelphia's shooting victims are children – which is 9% of all shooting victims in 2022.

Monday night's deadly shooting of the 16-year-old was in addition to a deadly shootout in South Philadelphia where at least 35 shots were fired and two men were killed, police said. A man was also stabbed in death in Kensington around 3 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 287 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 2% from the same time last year, which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.