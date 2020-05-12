coronavirus

Trump to Visit Pa. This Week Amid State’s Bumpy Attempts to Reopen

The president will visit Allentown on Thursday, days after he called on Pennsylvania to "be safe, move quickly" to reopen.

By Brian X. McCrone

President Donald Trump will visit Pennsylvania this week to tour a medical distributor in the Lehigh Valley.

His trip on Thursday to Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County comes as some counties in Pennsylvania are threatening to ignore Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home orders in place since April. Wolf on Monday threatened to withhold funding to counties that allow some businesses to reopen without state approval.

Trump added fuel to the growing battle between the state and some counties by tweeting Monday that "the great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now."

More details about Trump's trip are expected to be released in the next couple days. It will be his second official trip outside of Washington D.C. since the national lockdown began two months ago.

