An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting outside of a Wawa store in Delaware County, according to officials with the Collingdale Police Department.

It happened at the Wawa on the 900 block of MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale on Saturday, Oct. 5, officials said.

Police told NBC10 that an argument between two women outside of the Wawa led up to one woman shooting the other.

The identities of the people involved have not been revealed yet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.