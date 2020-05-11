WATCH: Wolf Blasts Businesses, Local Governments Threatening to Reopen Early

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Monday blasted business owners who reopen before they are allowed and some local politicians who have encouraged them, threatening to revoke business licenses or stop some county funding.

"These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy, in the middle of a war that Pennsylvanians are winning and must win," said Wolf, seemingly angry at times, at a press briefing.

Wolf said businesses that open before the state allows could risk state licenses that are required to operate, including liquor licenses, health certificates and certificates of occupancy.

They might also be in violation of business insurance policies, he said, because they would be operating illegally.

And he said local and county politicians who are encouraging businesses to reopen might not get discretionary state funding.

"To these polititians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act," he said, adding funding will go to "those who are doing their part."

Wolf's comments came as several counties that are still in the closed, "red" phase of his color-coded reopening plan -- including Bucks County -- have pressed for faster reopening.

It also followed a tweet from President Trump that said "the great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now" and added "the Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes." Wolf is a Democrat.

