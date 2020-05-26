Teens Shot While Standing Outside Philly Water Ice Place

Two teenagers out for some water ice were shot after they heard what they thought were fireworks going off in North Philadelphia overnight.

The 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man told investigators they were outside of a water ice spot at Belfield and Windrim avenues in the Logan neighborhood around 1 a.m. Tuesday when they heard the crackles of what they thought were fireworks, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

They then realized they had been shot and ran to a family member’s home about one block away, Small said.

Family took the teens to Einstein Medical Center where they were treated in stable condition – the girl with a gunshot wound to her hand, the man with a wound to his foot.

Police investigated the shooting early Tuesday and didn’t immediately find a weapon or motive.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.