Police in Bucks County were searching for a gunman who sprayed bullets outside a hotel, shooting one man in the head and leaving him in grave condition.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday outside a Holiday Inn Express near the intersection of W. Cabot Boulevard and Oxford Valley Road, in Falls Township.

The gunfire also shattered hotel windows, with multiple shell casings left behind as the gunman fled. Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect.