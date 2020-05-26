Philadelphia

Police Break Up Large Party Blocking Philly Streets Despite Stay-at-Home Order

It took Philadelphia police officers about an hour Monday night to disperse a crowd of about 250 young people partying on Philly streets despite the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

About 250 people crowded a Philadelphia neighborhood for a Memorial Day party -- featuring a DJ and security guards -- that went against coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Philadelphia police officers were called in around 8:45 Monday night to break up the group of teens and young adults partying in a vacant lot and along Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 28th Street in the city’s Brewerytown section, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police had received several calls about a large disorderly crowd blocking off streets to cars and pedestrians, Small said.

The DJ cooperated when police asked him to stop playing music, Small said. Officers then moved along Cecil B. Moore to disperse the crowd. I took about an hour to get everyone to leave. Some people threw bottles and trash at officers, Small said.

One man was arrested for disorderly conduct because he wouldn’t leave, police said. Another man got into a crash after leaving in his car. He was arrested for a gun he had in his vehicle.

No property damage and no injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaNorth Philadelphiastreet party
