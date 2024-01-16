Teens now need adult chaperones at Deptford Mall on weekends

Teenagers will now need adult chaperones while visiting the Deptford Mall in Deptford, New Jersey, on weekends.

“We’re committed to provide an enjoyable shopping experience for all our guests,” a mall spokesperson wrote in a statement that was shared by Deptford Police on Facebook over the weekend. “We reserve the right to limit groups larger than four persons when not accompanied by an individual 25 or older. We also reserve the right to limit access of anyone under the age of 18 from 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday when not accompanied by an adult age 25 or older.”

The mall listed the following policies, which Deptford Police said will be strictly enforced:

Visitors under the age of 18 years are required to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 25 or older on Friday through Sunday night after 5 p.m. and must remain within the company of their parent or supervising adults.

Unsupervised children shopping prior to 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday nights must leave the mall by 5 p.m. or be joined by a parent or supervising adult 25 or older.

Proof of age may be required for the teen or child and/or supervising adult. Those without proper identification will not be allowed to enter and may be asked to leave the property.

Valid ID includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport. The ID must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth.

One parent may escort all of his or her children. One guardian over 25 years of age may escort up to four children. Supervising adults are also responsible for the actions of the children they accompany.

The spokesperson also said the new policy applies specifically to the mall's common area and that large retail stores, restaurants, and retailers with exterior entrances have their own specific rules.

The new rules come amid recent complaints of rowdy teens at the Deptford Mall.

“They’re coming in groups,” Tina Castelli, a Deptford resident who works at the mall, told NBC10. “They’re either fighting with each other or they’re just vandalizing. Like they’re running wild and they’re making parents scared. Elderly people are scared. Young kids are scared they’re going to be jumped by these kids.”

Some parents told NBC10 on Tuesday however that they didn’t know the new rules existed because they’re not being enforced.

“I don’t see it changing either unless they really keep that rule down,” Castelli said.

Mekenzie Strand, 24, of Hammonton, New Jersey, told NBC10 she believes the rule shouldn’t apply to everyone and only the kids who are actually causing trouble should be punished.

“I feel like it’s not fair,” Strand said. “If they’re causing issues and stuff, then I think it’s not okay. But if they’re not, then it’s fine. They’re kids. They’re having fun.”

The new rules come months after the Fashion District mall in Center City Philadelphia enforced a curfew last year in which children under the age of 18 must be with an adult every day after 2 p.m.